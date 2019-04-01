March 4, 2020 — Green River wrestling was crowned as 4A state champs this past weekend. That is, until a scoring error was discovered and Kelly Walsh was given the title just hours after the competition completed. Brayden Flack of Sweetwater Now joins me to talk about Green River’s appeal of the WHSAA decision to overturn the original ruling and what should be done next.

Also, join us on Wednesday, March 11, from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. for a 90-minute pre-State Tournament special. That show will be live and video streamed at MyLocalRadio.com, or you can listen to it right after it goes live right here as an archived podcast.

