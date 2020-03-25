March 25, 2020 — March Madness didn’t start this past Thursday. We have no state basketball champions in 3A or 4A. Everything is closed, we’re being told to stay inside and there’s nothing on TV. As a sports fan, our viewing habits have started to get a little strange. From old games, to marble races, Aussie Rules Football and live streaming “what if” college basketball — I take a look this week at what we have all been doing to get through the days.

Joining me on the program this week is Brayden Flack of SweetwaterNow, Nick Proietti of KRAE 1480 AM – Cheyenne and Rosanna of the AFL Obsessed podcast.

Listen to The Wyoming Prep Podcast on KNYN 99.1 FM at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday or on KADQ 98.3 FM on 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. You can also listen any time here at Mylocalradio.com or download the podcast on iTunes, GooglePlay or Zencast.