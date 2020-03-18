March 18, 2020 — With most of the country put on hold for the moment, I talk with Cody Beers, Wyoming American Legion Baseball State Chairman, about what this means for the baseball season. Not being a school-sponsored sport, Legion Baseball faces its own unique set of challenges. I also talk to Cody about the Wyoming Indian girls and boys teams winning back-to-back state championships. He serves as the voice of the Chiefs with Wind River Radio Network.

