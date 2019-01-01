Jan. 2, 2020 — In this episode, I talk with Nick Proietti of KYOY/KRAE in Cheyenne. Nick is the sports Director of KRAE and covers Cheyenne-South, -East and -Central High Schools as a play-by-play broadcaster and for “Wyoming Sports Talk Today” from 3-5 p.m. on weekdays. Today, we will focus on East and Central boys and girls basketball, as these teams are currently sitting as some of the top in the state in the 4A classification.

