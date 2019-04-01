Feb. 5, 2020 — Keith Kelly of KFBC-Cheyenne, Chance Bond of KWOR-Worland and Evanston Red Devils senior forward Dawson Crofts join me this week. We talk to Kelly about the Central sweep over East basketball at Storey Gymnasium. Bond was as No. 1 Worland @ No. 2 Lander (3A) and we ask him how Worland’s boys were able to avoid foul trouble and stay undefeated. Crofts and the Devils pulled off an incredible buzzer-beater to defeat Star Valley — he joins us tell us about that shot and his Kobe Bryant tribute during that contest. And we start the show by highlighting Rock Springs basketball senior manager Braxton Patterson finally getting onto the floor and into the game he loves on Senior Night.

**Show Lineup:**

**Intro – 5:40** – Rock Springs vs Kelly Walsh and Braxton Patterson shoots his shot

**5:40 – 12:20** – Chance Bond KWOR-Worland: No. 1 Worland vs No. 2 Lander

**12:25 – 17:45** – Dennis Lynch (AutoFarm Chevrolet in Evanston): The shootout in Uinta County – Wyoming Indian 89, Lyman 85

**20:55 – 33:20** – Keith Kelley KFBC-Cheyenne: Cheyenne Central’s girls and boys sweep Cheyenne East in another battle of No. 1s vs No. 2s in the polls

**33:40 – Outro** – Dawson Crofts of Evanston talks about his buzzer-beater to defeat Star Valley

Listen to The Wyoming Prep Podcast on KNYN 99.1 FM at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday or on KADQ 98.3 FM on 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. You can also listen anytime here at Mylocalradio.com or download the podcast on iTunes, GooglePlay or Zencast.