Dec. 18, 2019 —Play by play broadcasters Elan Olliff (Evanston), Joey Saverine (Carbon County) and Brady Safranek (Buffalo) and Casper-Star Tribune writer Brady Oltmans join me to talk about basketball tournaments from all over the state of Wyoming to begin the winter season.

Listen to The Wyoming Prep Podcast on KNYN 99.1 FM at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday or on KADQ 98.3 FM on 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. You can also listen anytime here at Mylocalradio.com or download the podcast on iTunes, GooglePlay or Zencast.