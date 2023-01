https://mylocalradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/the-rebel-report-1-26-2023.wav

On this week’s episode of the Rebel Report, Aaron Poling and Dennis Bedwell discuss the Rich Rebels wrestlers weekend, before discussing the boys basketball teams weekend. The show wraps up with Aaron getting on his soap box about the girls teams RPI ranking and talking about last weekends match ups against Tabiona and ICS.