On this episode of the Rebel Report, Aaron Poling and Dennis Bedwell discuss a jam packed weekend in Rebel’s Sports. The boys start by discussing a tough for the Rich girls as they traveled to Bear Lake, Cokeville and Manila. Then they discuss a pivotal match up coming up the Rebels take on Tabiona and ICS at home this weekend. In the second half of the show, they discuss the Boys epic finish at Manila and discuss the upcoming region match ups.