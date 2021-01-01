The Preston Egg has been found!

Congratulations to Hallee Peterson, Kaybree Bergquist and Sharon Bergquist!

They found the KACH Easter Egg on Thursday morning, March 25th. The egg was inside the drinking fountain in front of US Bank on State Street in Preston. There is a hole on one side of the fountain that doesn’t have a cover on it.

Congratulations to our treasure hunters!

Please say thank you to our sponsoring businesses: Tattles Bar & Grill, Stoke’s Market & True Value, West Motor Company, and Rae’s Bake Shoppe. We can’t wait for next year to do it all again!