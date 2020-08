This week we Speak with EHS Activities Director Bubba Oneal, Evanston Golf Standout Braxton Lind, as well as Autofarm Chevrolet’s Dennis Lynch.

Catch the Pitchfork every Tuesday @ 10:30 AM on KNYN 99.1 FM, @ 4:30 PM on KADQ 98.3 and on demand on mylocalradio.com