ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE WE TALK EVANSTON WRESTLING WITH RYAN STEINECKERT VOICE OF THE RICH REBELS, AND DENNIS LYNCH FROM AUTOFARM CHEVROLET JOINS US TO TALK ABOUT EVANSTON BASKETBALL’S GREAT WEEKEND.

CATCH THE PITCHFORK EVERY TUESDAY @ 10:30 AM ON 99.1 FM KNYN, AND @ 4:30 PM ON 98.3 KADQ, AND ONLINE @ MYLOCALRADIO.COM