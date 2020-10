ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE OF THE PITCHFORK WE TALK ABOUT THE EVANSTON LYMAN SWIM DUEL WITH COACH KENDRA ASAY, HOW EVANSTON FOOTBALL CAN MAKE IT A GAME AGAINST #1 JACKSON, ALSO ELAN’S PERSONAL RANKINGS IN BOTH FOOTBALL AND VOLLEYBALL.

CATCH THE PITCHFORK EVERY TUE @ 10:30 AM ON KNYN AND ON KADQ @ 4:30 PM, AND ONLINE @ MYLOCALRADIO.COM