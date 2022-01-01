Congratulations to Rhonda Baird and her family, Payton, Jochlin, Lillian and Mack!

They found the egg at the fairgrounds under Seat 5, Row 3, Section ‘C’.

Clue #1 – Wire Clue #2 – Grass Clue #3 – Base Clue #4 – Low Clue #5 – Tree Clue #6 – Fun Clue #9 – Concrete

We would like to thank the following Preston area sponsors who helped make this year’s Egg Hunt possible: Tattles Bar & Grill, Stoke’s Market & True Value, West Motor Company, West Motor Ford, and I Laser It.

A big thank you to everyone who played along this year!