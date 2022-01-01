Congratulations to Tyrell Lowham who found Evanston’s prize egg worth $500 dollars!

We will have an update detailing where the egg was hidden shortly.

We would like to thank the following Evanston area sponsors who helped make this year’s Egg Hunt possible: Allstate-Todd Jones Agency, City Drug, The Pie Hole, Cazin’s, Kallas Automotive/NAPA, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Westar Printing & Rocky Mountain Sign, Jody’s Diner, Freeway Tire, Chad’s Automotive, T Bar Body Shop, Ellingford Brothers, Hoover Chiropractic, The Legal Tender Restaurant inside Best Western Dunman Inn, Dr. McKay Francom, and B.O.C.E.S.

Once again, congratulations to this year’s winner, Tyrell Lowham, and thank you to everyone who played along this year!