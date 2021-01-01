Mylocalradio.com thanks you for taking part and hunting for this years prize Easter eggs! We hope you had a blast! The egg in Evanston and the other egg hidden in Preston have been found!

More details are coming on the winner and location of the Evanston egg.

We would like to thank the following Evanston area sponsors who helped make this year’s Egg Hunt possible: Kallas Automotive, Ellingford Brothers, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Jody’s Diner, Chad’s Automotive, The Legal Tender Restaurant inside Best Western Dunman Inn, Superior Rental and The Gun Room, Edge of Town Pizza Pub & Uinta Lanes Bowling, Cazin’s / Ace Hardware, Joe’s Modern Cleaner and Laundromat, Floors and More, The Lumberyard, Freeway Tire, Hoover Chiropractic, and Westar Printing & Rocky Mountain Sign.

We would also like to thank these Preston area sponsors who made this year’s Egg Hunt possible: Tattles Bar & Grill, Stoke’s Market & True Value, West Motor Company, Rae’s Bake Shoppe.

We hope you enjoyed and can’t wait to do this all again next year!