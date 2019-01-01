‘The Christmas Angel’ is a Christmas story written by Boston, Massachusetts native, Abbie Farwell Brown. The story has similarities to Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’.

“Living Age magazine in 1910 observed of The Christmas Angel, “Not since Charles Dickens laid down his pen forever has there been a prettier Christmas story written, one more full of the real spirit of Christmas or conveying a more seasonable lesson.” (Summary by Jan MacGillivray)

In ‘The Christmas Angel’ disagreeable old Miss Terry spends her Christmas Eve getting rid of toys from her childhood toy box. One by one she tosses them onto the sidewalk in front of her house, then secretly watches the little scenes that occur, which seem to confirm her belief that true Christmas spirit does not exist. Then the Angel from her childhood Christmas tree appears to show Miss Terry that she has not yet witnessed the final act of each of those little dramas …

This audio recording of ‘The Christmas Angel’, found below is read by Jan MacGillivray.

In addition, if you would like to read ‘The Christmas Angel’ yourself, you may do so at the link provided below the audio.

Part 1 – ‘The Christmas Angel’, Chapters 1-4 Runtime: 25:07

https://mylocalradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/thechristmasangel_01_brown_chapter-1-4_64kb.mp3



Part 2 – ‘The Christmas Angel’, Chapters 5-7 Runtime: 23:54

https://mylocalradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/thechristmasangel_02_brown_chapter-5-7_64kb.mp3



Part 3 – ‘The Christmas Angel’, Chapters 8-10 Runtime: 22:48

https://mylocalradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/thechristmasangel_03_brown_chapter-8-10_64kb.mp3



Part 4 – ‘The Christmas Angel’, Chapters 11-12 Runtime: 22:48

https://mylocalradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/thechristmasangel_04_brown_chapter-11-12_64kb.mp3



Part 5 – ‘The Christmas Angel’, Chapters 13-15 Runtime: 21:28

https://mylocalradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/thechristmasangel_05_brown_chapter-13-15_64kb.mp3





Read ‘The Christmas Angel’ by Abbie Farwell Brown

We hope that you enjoyed the story of ‘The Christmas Angel’ and hope that you and yours have a safe, warm, and very Merry Christmas, from all of us at Mylocalradio.com.

____

(For more free audio books or to become a volunteer reader, visit LibriVox.org.)

(If you would like to help promote Project Gutenberg, or donate to the project, visit Gutenberg.org.)