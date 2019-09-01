RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) — Testing of inmates, staff and healthcare workers at Wyoming’s maximum-security prison has detected at least 10 cases of the coronavirus.

Wyoming was among just a couple states with no known coronavirus among inmates. The Wyoming Department of Corrections says testing to date has revealed that three inmates, one staff member and six healthcare workers have the virus.

As of Wednesday, 876 inmates and workers at the Wyoming State Penitentiary had been tested.

Full results are still pending. The prison is locked own because of the positive results and contact tracing is under way.