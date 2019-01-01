CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a cold system has pushed temperatures more than 30 degrees below zero in parts of Wyoming.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that several parts of the state experienced the low temperatures Thursday. The weather service says a temperature of minus 36 was recorded in the Sublette County community of Daniel.

Other areas in the state that experienced bracing cold included Grant Village in Yellowstone National Park where the temperature dropped to minus 34 and Fossil Butte National Monument where the temperature was minus 31.

Regulators declared an ozone action day for the Upper Green River Basin.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune