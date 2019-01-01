OGDEN, Utah (AP) – Authorities say 18-year-old Chase Adams died after he was buried in an avalanche while snowmobiling with his father north of Salt Lake City.

A spokeswoman for the Davis County Sheriff’s Office tells the Standard-Examiner that Chase Adams was snowmobiling with his father in Farmington Canyon when the avalanche happened Saturday afternoon.

It took search and rescue crews about half an hour to find and dig out the teen, who died at a hospital in Salt Lake City.

Adams had an avalanche beacon and an inflatable backpack, but the backpack did not deploy.

Source: Standard-Examiner