Teen grateful to be alive after 30 hours in Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) – A California teenager who survived nearly 30 hours alone in the snowy Utah mountains says he kept himself awake with phone alarms, built a snow cave for shelter and held a special beaded bracelet to keep his hopes up.

Seventeen-year-old Nicolas Stacy-Alcantara of Fresno says he decided to go for a day-long hike in relatively mild weather last week while visiting an ex-girlfriend.

Snow and dropping temperatures forced him to stop and spend the night outdoors.

The high school senior managed to find other hikers the next day who called for help with a satellite phone.

He was treated at a hospital for frostbite but isn’t expected to need any amputation.