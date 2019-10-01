Teen charged as adult in fatal family shooting in Utah

GRANTSVILLE, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and BRADY McCOMBS (AP) – A Utah teenager accused of shooting his mother and three siblings has been charged as an adult with aggravated murder and other felony counts.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the 16-year-old killed his mother and sister as they returned home from school pickup, then shot two more siblings as they returned home on Friday night.

They say he tried to kill his father as well, but the man wrestled away the gun.

It happened in the small town of Grantsville west of Salt Lake City.

No attorney was immediately listed for the suspect.

Source:KUTV-TV