SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — At least 1,000 teachers marched in downtown Salt Lake City to the state Capitol to demand lawmakers increase school funding.

The demonstration on Friday was led by a teachers union and was one of the largest ever by teachers in the state.

Many wore red T-shirts, carried handmade signs and chanted, “Our students deserve more” as they marched to the state Capitol.

They are calling for a 6% increase in how much the state spends per student. Lawmakers are proposing a 4% increase, or about $136 million.

Utah is last in the nation in per-student spending.