Tax cuts could mean Utah has to return $100M in federal aid

Tax cuts could mean Utah has to return $100M in federal aid

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Utah’s vote to cut taxes this year could mean it has to return $100 million in aid given under the federal pandemic relief bill.

KUER-FM reports there’s a provision in the latest federal coronavirus relief package aimed at preventing states from directly or indirectly using federal funds for tax cuts.

Since Utah passed $100 million worth of tax cuts it could have to return an equal amount in federal aid. If the state can pay for the tax cuts from its own tax revenue, though, the federal provision might not apply.

Utah lawmakers are confident they followed the rules and won’t have to return aid.

Source:

AP, KUER-FM