SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The annual Christmas concert by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ choir has been canceled because of lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellation of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s holiday concert announced Friday by church officials is the latest sign that disruptions to normal religious activity will continue through the holidays. The faith previously announced it would hold its twice-yearly signature conference in October without in-person audience as it did at the April conference. The Christmas concert has been held for decades without disruption. It features guest performers such as roadway star Kelli O’Hara last year.