Sweetwater Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help in finding family of man found dead

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYO. – The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the family of a man found dead near Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

On November 15, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a camp site near the Anvil Draw area of the reservoir after someone found a man dead in his camper.

The body was identified as that of 79-year-old Ronnie Baze Sumner. Investigators said the body had likely been there for months, and that the death does not appear suspicious.

However, through the course of investigation, sheriff’s detectives have learned that Sumner led a solitary life, and they have been unable to identify any of his next-of-kin.

Sumner was born in Las Vegas, and has lived in Casper, Manila and Green River, Utah.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to please contact Detective Sutton at (307) 922-5343.