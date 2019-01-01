SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyo. – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the apparent drowning death of a Sweetwater County man that happened on Saturday, July 18th.

Frank M. Ortega, 63, of Green River, Wyoming, was snorkeling alone in windy conditions approximately 50 feet offshore on Flaming Gorge Reservoir between Squaw Hollow and Anvil Draw.

When friends and loved ones lost sight of him, they immediately searched the shoreline by boat.

After locating and pulling him from the water, they began lifesaving measures but could not revive him.

Although a AirMed helicopter was initially launched from Rock Springs at the request of emergency first responders, Ortega was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

While no criminal activity is suspected at this time, an investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.