Suspect who stole vehicle, trailer in Uinta County in custody after two day search

EVANSTON, Wyo. – Deputies from the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office took Steven C. Taylor into custody after a two day search of the area where he abandoned a stolen truck and trailer.

Taylor allegedly stole a vehicle, which was towing an enclosed trailer, on Wednesday July 22nd. He fled south out of Evanston and onto an old sheep trail. The police pursuit involving Wyoming Hwy Patrol, Evanston PD and the Sheriff’s Office ended when the transmission in the stolen vehicle went out and Taylor fled on foot into a heavily forested area off the Blacks Forks Sheep Lane in the area southwest of Meeks Cabin Dam.

The Sheriff’s Office had Deputies in the area searching and notifying residents since Wednesday night when the suspect fled. Taylor had eluded law enforcement since that time.

The suspect was spotted over the weekend by a Sheep Herder who notified the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was located with the help of area ranchers by UCSO Deputies and taken into custody without incident.

Taylor has been booked into the Uinta County Detention Center on a Felony Warrant out of Colorado, Burglary, Felony Eluding with Property Damage in excess of $10,000, Unlawful Use of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Stolen Property.