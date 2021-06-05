Updated: 11:27 a.m. 5/6/21

RIGBY, IDAHO – At approximately 9:15 on Thursday morning, an active shooter situation took place at Rigby Middle School in Eastern Idaho. Jefferson School District 251 later confirmed the incident.

Two students and one adult custodian were injured in the shooting and are said to be in stable condition. They were transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department spokesperson.

Police say that the parents of the victims were notified.

The Associated Press is now reporting that a male student was taken into custody.

Students from the middle school were evacuated to Rigby High School where parents were able to pick them up beginning at around 10:40 a.m.

More information will be released as it becomes available.