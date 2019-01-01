WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Police say a man suspected of forcing his way into the Utah home of a couple he knew and killing them both in was arrested Wednesday morning in the Sacramento, California area.

Police believe 30-year-old Katherine Butterfield and 31-year-old Tony Butterfield were sleeping when 31-year-old Albert Enoch Johnson forced his way into their home near Salt Lake City overnight Saturday and shot them.

The couple left behind three children, all under 4 years old. They were unharmed and are staying with family.

It’s not known if Johnson has a lawyer representing him yet. Police believe the attack was targeted. Johnson lived in the area but police haven’t said how he knew the couple.