BIG HORN, Wyo. (AP) – Authorities have identified three people found dead at a home in northern Wyoming and a man they accuse of killing them.

Sheriff’s officials in Big Horn County, Montana, say 54-year-old Dana Beartusk faces three counts of first-degree murder. Investigators accuse Beartusk of killing three relatives, 54-year-old Seana Fisher, 25-year-old Mochdaveyano “Blackhawk” Fisher and 51-year-old Angelina Beartusk, all of Sheridan County. Investigators say they found the three dead in Beartusk’s home in Big Horn.

The Sheridan Press reports authorities arrested Dana Beartusk in Montana on Sunday. Beartusk remains in jailed in Montana. He doesn’t have an attorney and couldn’t be reached for comment.

Source: The Sheridan (Wyo.) Press