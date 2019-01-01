Survey: Americans would rather date someone with bad breath than someone who spends money they don’t have

Survey: Americans would rather date someone with bad breath than someone who spends money they don’t have

Mylocalradio.com, its parent company and affiliated stations do not specifically endorse the offers, services, or links found within the following article. The article is intended solely for informational or entertainment purposes.

By ARIANNA ROSALES – With love and plenty of heart-shaped sales in the air, it’s obvious that Valentine’s Day is approaching.

And whether you’re making a first impression on your crush or are celebrating the holiday with your longtime sweetheart, you may be stuck on how to show your affection (and at what cost).

Well, thanks to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, the USA’s most generous cashback site, we now at least have a better idea of what Americans really want on Valentine’s Day. The survey polled a cross section of 1,403 adults, aged 18 and over.

Cupid-approved Gifts

With 72 percent of Americans celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, the pressure’s on to find the perfect gift. While men and women both agree on the top presents they’d like to receive, it seems that classic February 14th staples don’t make the cut with only seven percent wanting flowers or chocolates.

Top three gifts your sweetheart wants:

• Time spent together (35 percent)

• A thoughtful gift (23 percent)

• Dinner/movie (Nine percent)

The Cost of Love

While you can’t put a price on love, Valentine’s Day can be a holiday filled with expenses of all sorts.

How much are you willing to spend on Valentine’s Day?

• $5 to $50 (41 percent)

• $51 to $100 (30 percent)

• $101 to $200 (17 percent)

• $201 to $500 (6 percent)

How much are you actually spending on Valentine’s Day this year?

• $5 to $50 (45 percent)

• $51 to $100 (23 percent)

• $101 to $200 (12 percent)

• Nothing (Nine percent)

Is spending too much on Valentine’s Day worth going into credit card debt?

• Yes (12 percent)

• No (88 percent)

Frugal First Dates

While there’s no rulebook for what people find appealing in a partner, TopCashback found that 64 percent of individuals would rather date someone with bad breath than someone who spends money he/she doesn’t have. Yet one in four (25 percent) respondents would never use a gift card to pay for a first date.

Have you ever used a coupon or discounted meal voucher on a first date?

• Yes (23 percent)

• No (77 percent)

Top four reasons for not using a coupon on a first date:

• I wasn’t paying (35 percent) . There was no option for a discount (28 percent)

• I feared I would be viewed as cheap (17 percent)

• I wanted to make a good impression (11 percent)

When is an appropriate time to use a coupon or a money-saving tool on a date?

• Always (41 percent) . When you are in a committed relationship (24 percent)

• 4+ dates (10 percent)

• 3rd date (Nine percent)

“Valentine’s Day is more than just candlelit dinners and chocolate-covered strawberries, it’s about spending quality time with your loved ones,” says Rebecca Gramuglia, Personal Finance Expert at TopCashback.com, “This year be clever and consider out-of-the-box-ideas such as tours, cooking classes or volunteering to offset the costs of dates.”

There’s a date for any type of couple who wants to not only save money, but also spend time together.