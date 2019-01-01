WASHINGTON D.C. | BOISE, Idaho (AP) – The Supreme Court will not review an appellate decision that makes it harder for cities to keep homeless people from sleeping on the streets when no alternative shelter is available.

The justices on Monday did not comment as they left in place a ruling that struck down a Boise, Idaho, ordinance.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that Boise could not make it a crime for homeless people to sleep on the streets when no alternative shelter is available.

The ruling by the appeals court applies across several Western states where cities are struggling with homelessness brought on by rising housing costs and income inequality.