SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – Businesses in communities bordering Utah say the state’s new and stronger beer allowances have hurt sales.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the beer sales have dropped about 20% to 30% in some parts of Wyoming, Idaho, Nevada and Colorado. Business officials say the drop in sales came after Utah began letting grocery stores, gas stations and bars sell brews with 5% alcohol by volume in November.

Business owners say residents who wanted higher-alcohol beer and didn’t want to pay the liquor store markup made special trips to stock up, which is now illegal under state law.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune