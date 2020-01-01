OGDEN, UTAH | By TIM VANDENACK (AP) — An outdoor homeless community in Ogden has grown this year, and shelter officials say the coronavirus pandemic is contributing as the virus spreads more easily in indoor spaces like shelters.

The Standard-Examiner reports that police say the number of people who need shelter hasn’t necessarily grown significantly, but the encampment is more prominent than in years past.

The director of the Lantern House shelter says the pandemic has made people fearful to stay there, though they have taken steps like testing and mask-wearing.

People who live in the outdoor community say the weather is cold but the tight-knit group tries to help each other.

Source: Standard-Examiner