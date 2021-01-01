OGDEN, UTAH (AP) — Authorities in Utah say two hikers have been rescued by county search teams and a state helicopter after they became stranded on an icy cliff near Ogden.

The Standard-Examiner reported Wednesday that Weber County sheriff’s office search and rescue said Tuesday on social media that the hikers called 911 to report they had gone off the Beus Canyon Trail, got stuck in a cliff area and could not return to the trail safely because of snow and ice.

Authorities say the hikers were in mild hypothermia.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter hoisted the hikers to safety. Authorities said the hikers were well prepared and had proper gear.

