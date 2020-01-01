CHEYENNE, WYO. – Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement addressing Wyoming’s involvement in a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

I strongly support the Supreme Court hearing the Constitutional issue of the Electors Clause raised by Texas in their petition. President Trump has the right to bring electoral issues for resolution in the US judicial system. I, along with Wyoming voters, overwhelmingly supported President Trump through our electoral process. As Governor, my sworn duty is to protect the right of Wyoming citizens to vote. I also agree that States must follow laws passed by their legislature concerning elections. I could not be more proud of Wyoming’s electoral process, both in terms of security and the ability for Wyomingites to cast their vote.

We were not informed nor asked by Texas to consider joining their suit. The State of Texas’s filing was more than 150 pages and there was inadequate time to properly consider the ramifications of joining the motion specifically, or to thoughtfully consider joining the supporting states’ brief before it was filed. I asked the Attorney General to look into the case and consider possible actions the State of Wyoming might take. General Hill did this, and after significant consideration we believe that the case could have unintended consequences relating to a constitutional principle that the State of Wyoming holds dear – that States are sovereign, free to govern themselves.

Should the Supreme Court grant Texas’s motion, we will weigh in a manner that is suitable and appropriate for the issues raised. As always, I will make sure Wyoming’s interests are protected.

Statement from Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan:

“I support the State of Texas in its quest to ensure that elections are conducted in accordance with the constitution and state law. Our judiciary is the proper place to raise these issues.”