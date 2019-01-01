MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Officials say a St. George man who was infected with the coronavirus on a cruise ship in Japan has been transferred from California to a high-level isolation unit at a Utah hospital.

Intermountain Medical Center officials announced Friday the hospital would be treating 55-year-old Mark Jorgenson after he asked to be closer to home.

Joregenson and his wife were passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship that quarantined hundreds of people this month. Jorgenson was transferred from California to Utah on a chartered flight.

Officials say there is no risk to other patients or staff.