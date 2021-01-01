YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK (AP) | By EVAN ROBINSON-JOHNSON — Compared to summer, springtime is a quieter time in Yellowstone National Park. Most services remain closed and some roads are still inaccessible. For some, that makes it the best time to visit.

Lindsey Higgins and her fiancé, Devin West, had a front row seat at Old Faithful recently, though the front row options were limitless. There were fewer than 100 people at the afternoon eruption, which was just as tall and spectacular as ever.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports it was the couple’s first Yellowstone visit and despite the so-called “off-season,” they were thoroughly entertained.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide