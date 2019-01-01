LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP, KTWO-AM) — A late spring snowstorm has closed an interstate highway and sent tree limbs crashing onto power lines in southeastern Wyoming.

Almost 10,000 people in the Laramie area are without power. KTWO Radio reports Rocky Mountain Power crews are working to restore service.

The storm has closed Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie since Monday night. The Wyoming Department of Transportation estimates the highway will reopen Tuesday afternoon.

Over 6 inches of snow has fallen in the higher reaches of the Laramie Range and Medicine Bow Mountains. Forecasters expect the snow to melt quickly later Tuesday.

