EVANSTON – Results came in Wednesday evening for the point prevalence testing that was done as follow up to the recent positive child case in Evanston.

All 50+ tests in connection with the recent positive case have come back negative. The results are not only a relief for the families involved, but also very encouraging for our community.

With the unique challenges of infection control in facilities that serve children, and the many families that could have been impacted, the result is very good news.

Testing of this kind is used to provide a quick look at how much the virus is circulating among a certain population, and to see how infection control procedures are working.

This is a good sign, especially after the worry of not knowing the source for the infection in the positive case.

Uinta County Public Health would like to thank again the Evanston Community Health Center, their amazing and hard-working staff, Dr. Adams, the County Health Officer, the State Fire Marshal’s office, and the Wyoming Public Health Lab for all collaborating to pull it off.

The families involved were also incredibly patient and kind as they dealt with uncertainty and frightening prospects.

Increased testing for COVID-19 continues to be a priority in the community, and anyone experiencing symptoms are encouraged to seek testing.

Symptoms include: cough, fever, shortness of breath, and sore throat, but research has shown the presence of other symptoms, including loss of sense of smell and taste, and gastrointestinal symptoms, as well.