SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah – San Juan Public Health (SJPH) and Utah Navajo Health System (UNHS) are actively monitoring two San Juan County residents who recently returned to Utah from mainland China where novel coronavirus is actively spreading.

The residents were identified through ongoing public health efforts to identify residents who may have been exposed to the virus at home or abroad. Based on the information currently known about the patient’s activities, there is no immediate health risk to the general public.

These residents ARE NOT INFECTED with novel coronavirus, but are being monitored due to their potential exposure to the virus. The monitoring of these residents is taking place at the guidance of both the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Public health monitoring of potential at-risk residents will help ensure that if they develop symptoms of coronavirus, they will be isolated and referred for medical care. The residents being monitored will be instructed to record their temperature twice per day, be on the lookout for symptoms, and to distance themselves, to the extent possible, from social gathering places in the community.

If the residents develop symptoms, they will be instructed on how to safely seek out appropriate medical care. Representatives from SJPH and UNHS will be in contact with the residents on a daily basis. Currently, there are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the State of Utah or San Juan County.

For more information about coronavirus visit http://health.utah.gov/coronavirus.