Some Idaho schools close over coronavirus, cases up to 5 statewide

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Several school districts and daycare centers across Idaho have closed in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday morning, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the illness caused by the new coronavirus — spread across the southern half of the state.

Gov. Brad Little told school districts on Sunday that the choice to close should be made locally, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said he would prefer that schools remain open.

Still, several districts made the decision to close, including the Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls, Nampa, Cassia, Lewiston and West Ada districts.