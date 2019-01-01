SODA SPRINGS, Idaho – The Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Soda Springs will be taking public comments on the proposed new Comprehensive Plan, including a Future Land Use Map for the city.

The hearing will be held at 6:05pm on Tuesday, February 11 at Soda Springs City Hall.

The proposed plan is a guide to be used when making decisions regarding land use, planning and zoning, and future development to address present and future needs of the community.

According to a public notice from the city, the main objective of the proposal is to promote a positive lifestyle for residents and business owners.

Anyone interested is welcome to attend the hearing to express their views on the plan.