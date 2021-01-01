Snowmobilers rescued after 2 nights in Wyoming mountains

CASPER, WYO. (AP) — Authorities say a pair of snowmobilers from Montana survived two nights outdoors in the Wyoming mountains before being rescued.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports 22-year-old Trevor Wayne Deal of Bridger, Montana, and 21-year-old Maison Deacon Ostwald of Laurel, Montana, were located Saturday by the Park County Search and Rescue team.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office says the men were exhausted, dehydrated and hypothermic.

Ostwald suffered severe frostbite and was flown to Idaho Falls Burn Center. Ostwald declined treatment.

The men went snowmobiling Thursday morning in the Beartooth Mountains but one of their snowmobiles became disabled.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune