Snowboarder narrowly escapes third avalanche in two weeks in Summit County backcountry

Snowboarder narrowly escapes third avalanche in two weeks in Summit County backcountry

PARK CITY, Utah — A very lucky snowboarder narrowly escaped an avalanche in the Summit County backcountry on Christmas Day. This is the third avalanche in less than two weeks occurring in the Dutch Draw area near Park City, Utah.

The snowboarder was traveling down the slope when they appeared to trigger the avalanche.

Luckily, the snowboarder, who has not been identified, narrowly escaped the ordeal without injury, according to a KUTV report.

The close call was caught on video by an employee with the Utah Avalanche Center. The video was later re-posted on the Utah Avalanche Center’s Facebook page. You can view the video below.

This avalanche marks the third avalanche in approximately two weeks time in this specific area of Summit County.

On Dec. 15, Raymond M. Tauszik, a 45-year-old snowboarder from Salt Lake City, was killed in an avalanche which he unintentionally triggered after leaving Canyons Village via a back-country exit gate.

In another incident on December 17th, Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an avalanche in the same Dutch Draw area. This time triggered by a skier operating a snow kite. No-one sustained any injuries in this particular avalanche.

The officials with the Utah Avalanche Center are reminding skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers or anyone with backcountry access, to be safe and to be prepared for any type of emergency.

They encourage individuals to check avalanche conditions before entering the backcountry, and are asking anyone who triggers an avalanche to report it to their office or to call authorities.