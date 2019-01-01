SODA SPRINGS, Idaho – Some Caribou County residents, and nearby residents in eastern Idaho may, have felt a small earthquake on Monday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey and the University of Utah reported that a relatively small earthquake, one strong enough to be felt by residents, struck northwest of Soda Springs at around 2:12 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The 3.4 magnitude earthquake’s epicenter was located just nine miles west-northwest of Soda Springs, and was just over three miles deep.

Caribou County Sheriff’s Office received no reports of major damage or any injuries as a result of the quake.

This earthquake follows other reports of small quakes that occurred early Friday morning between Soda Springs and the Wyoming border. Those quakes were reported between 2 and

2.4 in magnitude.

Monday’s Soda Springs tremblor is the largest regional earthquake this year, and the third largest quake in the region over the last 12 months.

A 3.5 magnitude quake was recorded in West Yellowstone, Montana about a month ago, and 4 months ago a 3.9 magnitude quake rattled Garland, Utah. It was the largest quake in the last 365 days.