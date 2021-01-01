Skier swept away by avalanche dies in Grand Teton park

GRAND TETON NAT’L PARK (AP) — An avalanche swept a skier a thousand feet down a mountainside to his death in Grand Teton National Park.

Officials said 33-year-old Matthew Brien of Jackson, Wyoming was leading a group through a narrow couloir known as the Broken Thumb on Monday when an avalanche broke off above him.

He was found by members of his party and others who were skiing in the area.

Park officials say Brien was partially buried and attempts were made to resuscitate him but he died at the scene.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says Brien’s death marks the 32nd avalanche fatality in the U.S. this season.