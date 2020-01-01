JACKSON, WYO. (AP) — Rescuers were called after a skier was injured by an avalanche in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Jackson Hole News & Guide reported the park said four skiers were caught in the snow slide on the east face of the Olive Oil peak around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The park says one of the skiers triggered the avalanche, which was about 40 feet wide.

The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center says one of the skiers was buried, but carried a device for maintaining oxygen and was able to dig out.

An injured skier from Idaho was transported off the peak by rescuers.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide