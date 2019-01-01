BOISE, Idaho | REBECCA BOONE (AP) — A scenic Idaho county known as a ski-vacation haven for celebrities and the wealthy has a new, more dubious distinction: It has the highest per-capita rate of confirmed coronavirus infections in America outside of New York City and its surrounding counties.

Numbers from Johns Hopkins University showed Friday that Blaine County had more than 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, among roughly 22,000 residents.

At least 14 of those cases were among health care workers, partly hobbling the region’s small medical facility.

The county includes tony Sun Valley Resort and draws skiers and outdoor enthusiasts from around the world.