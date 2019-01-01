SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (AP) – Authorities in northern Utah say a stabbing was followed by a police pursuit and a shooting in South Ogden.

KUTV-TV reports that a confrontation involving a shooting occurred after a police pursuit that ended early Friday morning.

Few details have been released but police say a stabbing victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

It’s not known whether anybody was injured in the shooting but police say the officer involved in the shooting is “OK.”

Multiple agencies had officers at the scene where an investigation was underway.